Brokers Set Expectations for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

