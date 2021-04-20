Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 488.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,593 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAM. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $515,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 59,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1,248.36 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

