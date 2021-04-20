Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCAC) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.91. 15,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 28,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC)

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

