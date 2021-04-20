BTC Lite (BTCL) Price Hits $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One BTC Lite coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a market cap of $106,468.89 and approximately $31.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BTC Lite alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.89 or 0.00644921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

BTC Lite Coin Profile

BTC Lite is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official message board is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @BTCliteofficial . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTC Lite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTC Lite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.