Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.26

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as high as $8.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 130,973 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $93.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $89,193.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 261,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,284.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 791,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 130,816 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 69.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises a range of styles of stuffed animals; clothing, shoes, and accessories for the stuffed animals; and other toy and novelty items.

