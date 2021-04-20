Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,284 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,043,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,354,000 after buying an additional 4,107,395 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after buying an additional 2,150,702 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,175,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,773,000 after buying an additional 1,502,657 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,832,000 after buying an additional 627,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $50.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

