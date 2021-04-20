Bumble (BMBL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) recently:

4/12/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.97. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. Bumble’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd acquired 488,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,999,953.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham bought 6,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter worth about $7,242,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter worth $112,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

