Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) vs. The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Head-To-Head Review

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

The Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Bank of East Asia and Burberry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of East Asia $4.13 billion 1.58 $415.98 million $0.11 20.36 Burberry Group $3.37 billion 3.50 $154.73 million $1.01 28.90

The Bank of East Asia has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group. The Bank of East Asia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Burberry Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for The Bank of East Asia and Burberry Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of East Asia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Burberry Group 1 8 3 0 2.17

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of East Asia and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Burberry Group beats The Bank of East Asia on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations. It offers personal banking products and services, including deposits accounts; consumer loans; and mortgage loans, including refinancing and residential property valuation. The company also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate lending and syndication, including project finance, asset-based finance, cash flow finance, construction loans, onshore and offshore package facility, working capital facility, overdraft facility, share financing, bank guarantees, and performance bonds; commercial, cross-border, and enterprise financing; and business development solutions. In addition, it offers wealth management services, including private banking, trust, and portfolio management services, as well as investment solutions; treasury services and securities dealing services; data processing and other back office services; and insurance products and services. Further, the company provides securities and futures broking, and corporate financial advisory; asset management/investment management, property investment, facility management, trustees service, e-payment solutions, cyber banking, credit cards, ATM and I-teller network, foreign currency deposits, remittance, and safe deposit boxes. It operates approximately 200 outlets in Hong Kong and the rest of Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It markets its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts. As of March 28, 2020, the company operated 218 mainline stores, 149 concession stores, 54 outlets, and 44 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

