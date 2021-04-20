Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Buys 114 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price objective (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,930.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,372.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,151.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3,190.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 98.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

