Burst Market Capitalization Reaches $29.58 Million (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Burst has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $29.58 million and approximately $309,936.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Burst Coin Profile

Get Burst alerts:

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,194,650 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Buying and Selling Burst

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burst and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.