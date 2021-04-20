Burst Price Hits $0.0150 on Top Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Burst has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and $223,842.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,119,254,050 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

