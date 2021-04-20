Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72,962.29

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 177% higher against the US dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a total market capitalization of $72,962.29 and approximately $770.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00092752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.79 or 0.00644254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Profile

BCAC is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 470,674,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

