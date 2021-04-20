Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $163.36 million and $374,135.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $390.06 or 0.00687330 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 871.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 832% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.