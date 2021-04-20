Bytom Trading 33.6% Higher This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Bytom has a total market cap of $350.55 million and approximately $190.16 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00469562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000957 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002350 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,671,405,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,424,120,144 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.