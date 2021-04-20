BZEdge (BZE) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1,840.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.48 or 0.00277751 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004297 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024408 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.13 or 0.00931063 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,702.21 or 0.99643797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.74 or 0.00638895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge Profile

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge

BZEdge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BZEdge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

