C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.61.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

