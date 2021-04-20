C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.61.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $124,745,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,046,000. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 430,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after buying an additional 124,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

