Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Johnson Rice restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

COG opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

