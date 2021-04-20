CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Position Boosted by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,058 shares during the quarter. CAE makes up 2.4% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.09% of CAE worth $7,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,307,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,964,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,852,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 128,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after buying an additional 110,164 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.99. 18,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,213. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.