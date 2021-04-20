Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $473.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 246.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion.

CZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,600 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 8,343,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,690,000 after buying an additional 201,755 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,493,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,485,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after buying an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,045,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,922,000 after buying an additional 197,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.08. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $106.20.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

