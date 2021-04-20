CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Shares Down 8.4%

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) fell 8.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.31 and last traded at $40.57. 6,946 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 205,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAI. B. Riley upped their target price on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $716.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.63. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $81.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from CAI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CAI International by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 1,371.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

