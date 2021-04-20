CaixaPay Price Up 3,826.1% Over Last 7 Days (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00061239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00272545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004266 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00024579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.84 or 1.00057990 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $502.83 or 0.00898856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.80 or 0.00627089 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.