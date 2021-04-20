Calix (CALX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Calix (NYSE:CALX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Calix to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. On average, analysts expect Calix to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.66. Calix has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.57 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CALX. Cowen boosted their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

