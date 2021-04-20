Camden National (CAC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CAC stock opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $708.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $38.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

