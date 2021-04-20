Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.15

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.15 and last traded at $117.12, with a volume of 699467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $129,811,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $90,104,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $67,586,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,387,000 after acquiring an additional 296,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

