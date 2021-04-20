Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,961 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cambium Networks worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth $200,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $979,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMBM traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.54. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 195.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $82.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.11 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $914,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,605 in the last ninety days. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

