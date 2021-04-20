Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,455 The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. AREX Capital Management LP raised its position in The Brink’s by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in The Brink’s by 40.8% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 56,040 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in The Brink’s by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,107,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Brink’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,059. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.63. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

