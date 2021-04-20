Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 659,859 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 659,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $13,633,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Regions Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

NYSE:RF traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 298,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,325. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

