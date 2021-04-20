Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of Brooks Automation stock traded down $4.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,880. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.55. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $104.40.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

