Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.1% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $20,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 130,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $116,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,406.0% in the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $351,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,057 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.67. The stock had a trading volume of 71,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,510. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.36. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

