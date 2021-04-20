Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $15.19 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 102,811 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $88,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.00. The stock had a trading volume of 233,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day moving average is $114.22. The company has a market cap of $212.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.39.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.