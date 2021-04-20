Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of RH by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,191,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,280,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

RH stock traded down $18.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $623.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,018. RH has a 1 year low of $118.60 and a 1 year high of $643.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $538.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

