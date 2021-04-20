Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $24.02 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.67.

American Tower stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $252.01. The stock had a trading volume of 65,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,054. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.02.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

