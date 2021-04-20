Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.09. 57,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

