Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.24 Million in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 52,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,216,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,234,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,500,158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

NASDAQ RXT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. The company had a trading volume of 20,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. Research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,725 shares of company stock worth $5,253,148.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

