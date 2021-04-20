Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,091 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.98. 125,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,072,501. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.49 and a 12 month high of $208.98. The company has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

