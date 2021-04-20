Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,134 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.64. The stock had a trading volume of 77,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,832. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.80 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.10. The company has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

