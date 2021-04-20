Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,406 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 2.0% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $18,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

LLY traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.84. 64,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,034. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $218.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

