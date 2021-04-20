Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 735 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Moody’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2,622.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 21.1% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 33,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $322.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $227.75 and a 52 week high of $324.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $299.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

