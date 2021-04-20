Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 2.5% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $24,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.85.

TE Connectivity stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,087. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

