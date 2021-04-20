Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in United Bankshares by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In other United Bankshares news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 5,950 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock worth $3,817,472 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $38.13. 11,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,148. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $41.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

