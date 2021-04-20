Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,324 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,554,000 after buying an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $479,558,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $280,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after purchasing an additional 653,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,240. The firm has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

