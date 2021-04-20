Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,456 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.49. 65,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,342. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.40 and a 1 year high of $126.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

