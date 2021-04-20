Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,460 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,460 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,133,000 after purchasing an additional 114,585 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,577,735,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Shares of ACN traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,715. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $165.71 and a 1 year high of $288.10. The firm has a market cap of $183.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.92 and its 200 day moving average is $252.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.