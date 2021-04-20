Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,156,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.59. The stock had a trading volume of 29,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,940. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $195.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.