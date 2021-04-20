Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.58. Cormark has a “Tender” rating and a $16.25 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CF stock opened at C$12.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1-year low of C$4.66 and a 1-year high of C$13.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$533.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Canaccord Genuity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

