Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$16.25 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.77% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

TSE CF traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.12. 287,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,028. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$4.66 and a one year high of C$13.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$533.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$384.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

