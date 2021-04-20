Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$135.68 and last traded at C$137.20. Approximately 759,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,292,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$148.16.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$142.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$141.00 to C$137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$147.09.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$145.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$141.22. The company has a market cap of C$98.52 billion and a PE ratio of 27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$129.42, for a total value of C$647,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at C$2,020,572.01. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 71,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.70, for a total transaction of C$9,875,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,609,502 shares in the company, valued at C$2,026,264,879.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,234 shares of company stock worth $45,860,509.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

