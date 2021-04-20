Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Declares $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.
Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$10.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$447.71. The stock had a trading volume of 622,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,370. The stock has a market cap of C$59.68 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$465.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$442.74.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
