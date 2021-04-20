Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Declares $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down C$10.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$447.71. The stock had a trading volume of 622,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,370. The stock has a market cap of C$59.68 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of C$302.33 and a 52 week high of C$489.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$465.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$442.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$491.92.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

