Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$587.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$491.92.
Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$456.21. The company had a trading volume of 178,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,239. The firm has a market cap of C$60.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$302.33 and a one year high of C$489.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$465.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$442.74.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
