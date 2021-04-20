Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$587.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$490.00 to C$515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$491.92.

Shares of TSE:CP traded down C$1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$456.21. The company had a trading volume of 178,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,239. The firm has a market cap of C$60.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$302.33 and a one year high of C$489.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$465.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$442.74.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.08 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

